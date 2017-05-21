Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested

World Bulletin / News Desk
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said simultaneous operations were conducted in four provinces; Eskisehir, Sivas, Bilecik and Afyonkarahisar.
The suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces including lieutenants and pilots, were accused of communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, the sources added.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of carrying out a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of state institutions.
