Turkey
Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested
Suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces, are accused of communicating with FETO members

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 11 people were arrested in Turkey over their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organizaton, the group behind July 2016 defeated coup, security sources said on Friday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said simultaneous operations were conducted in four provinces; Eskisehir, Sivas, Bilecik and Afyonkarahisar. 

The suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces including lieutenants and pilots, were accused of communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, the sources added.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of carrying out a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of state institutions.



