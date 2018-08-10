Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:42, 10 August 2018 Friday
Islamic World
11:53, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
What is Hajj?
What is Hajj?

Muslims celebrate Hajj at least once in their lifetime as it is one of the five pillars of Islam. But what is Hajj and when is the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca?

World Bulletin / News Desk

This year, Hajj is predicted to commence on Sunday, August 19 and last until Friday, August 24. The date tends to depend on the sighting of the moon of Dhul Hijjah. Millions of Muslims take part in this holy pilgrimage to the city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. The Muslim Pilgrimage starts on the eighth day of Dhul Hijjah. People gather at a spot just outside of Mecca called the Miqat.

The pilgrims, or Hajjis, will then bathe and change into special garments called the Ihram. The garments are two white cloths which symbolize equality for the millions who make the pilgrimage. The pilgrimage then ends on the thirteenth day of the same Islamic month, according to the Islamic Calendar. People perform a number of rituals for Hajj over five days.

On the first day, pilgrims enter Mecca’s Sacred Mosque and perform a ritual called a Tawaf, where they circle seven times around a 15m tall black building called the Kaaba. The Kaaba is thought to be the holiest place in the world and contains a black stone that is believed to have been delivered by an angel. The pilgrims then end the day by traveling three miles to Mina and continue their prayers before sleeping for the night.

On day two, they walk nine miles to Mount Arafat, where the prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon. After an afternoon of prayer, people travel another nine miles to Muzdalifah and collect stones for the next day. They travel to Jamari on their day to perform the stoning of the devil, where they throw rocks at the largest of three pillars that represent the temptations of the devil, before returning to the Kaaba to perform another Tawaf.

The final two days involve contemplative prayer in Mina. The Prophet made Hajj compulsory for Muslims to perform once in their lifetime if they are fit and well. The aim of the Hajj is to strengthen a person’s faith and release their sins.

On the tenth of Dhul Hijra, Eid al Adha also celebrated. Muslims traditionally slaughter an animal such as a sheep, goat or camel. This honors the sacrifice of Ibrahim, who intended to slaughter his son, Ismail, on Allah’s orders. However, Allah swapped Ismail with a sheep just before Ibrahim was about to do the sacrifice. His submissive act of faith was a big part of Hajj, as it showed his trust and total surrender to Allah.

 



Related hajj Islam mecca Muslim pilgrimage muslim pilgrims What is hajj 2018 kaaba
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
What is Hajj
What is Hajj?

Muslims celebrate Hajj at least once in their lifetime as it is one of the five pillars of Islam. But what is Hajj and when is the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca?
What this Muslim group do in Sydney
What this Muslim group do in Sydney?

The Brothers in Need initiative is a volunteer-led project which feeds needy people in Sydney, Australia six days a week.
Uighur Muslim crisis is not as you thought
Uighur Muslim crisis is not as you thought

For the past several years, barely more than a trickle of information has seeped out of the tightly controlled Chinese occupied territory, but what we do know suggests China is using an array of brutal measures to eradicate any vestige of Uighur culture.
Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen
Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen

When an imam in Nigeria saw hundreds of desperate, frightened families running into his village last Saturday, he decided to risk his life to save theirs.
Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy
Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy

Mohamed Elshenawy, the Egyptian goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup 2018, has declined a trophy sponsored by Budweiser for religious reasons.
Moments from Ramadan 2018 - PHOTO
Moments from Ramadan 2018 - PHOTO

A look at the traditions, ceremonies, food, and community of Ramadan 2018.
Rare Quranic manuscripts draws hordes in Kashmir
Rare Quranic manuscripts draws hordes in Kashmir

Related Docs for Hindu family displays rare collection of Islamic manuscripts in Kashmir
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher

27-year-old student from Benin says he read Quran a few times before converting to Islam
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan
Top Tips for Students during Ramadan

It's Ramadan time! Here are some tips that can help students during this period.
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) hands out Quran copies translated in the Spanish language.
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Grand Mosque of Granada hosting iftar meals for Muslim community
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace
500-year-old Quran returns to Topkapi Palace

15th century Quran written by calligraphist Sukrullah Khalifah returned to Topkapi Palace Museum by collector
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya

News

31 Muslim pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia
31 Muslim pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia unveils 2018 pilgrimage media plan
Saudi Arabia unveils 2018 pilgrimage media plan

Iran suspends pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia
Iran suspends pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

In India’s Assam, fate of 4 million Muslims hangs in balance
In India s Assam fate of 4 million Muslims hangs

Four million in Indian state risk losing citizenship
Four million in Indian state risk losing citizenship

What this Muslim group do in Sydney?
What this Muslim group do in Sydney

US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018
Muslim teams in World Cup Russia 2018

Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy
Muslim goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored trophy

Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey’s victory in Afrin
Muslims pray in Mecca for Turkey s victory in Afrin

Two million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the hajj
Two million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the hajj

Security forces foil terror plot in Mecca
Security forces foil terror plot in Mecca

Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage sends Ramadan greetings
Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage sends Ramadan greetings

10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Ka’bah
10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Ka

OIC to discuss alleged Houthi missile strike near Mecca
OIC to discuss alleged Houthi missile strike near Mecca

Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen
Imam saved Christians from Muslim gunmen

Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher
Student convert to Islam inspired by his teacher

Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America
Turkey distributes Qurans in Latin America

Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan
Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan

Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj
Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj

Tunisia’s Ennahda slams calls to boycott Hajj
Tunisia s Ennahda slams calls to boycott Hajj

Muslim pilgrims mark final hajj rite with 'Stoning of Devil'
Muslim pilgrims mark final hajj rite with 'Stoning of Devil'

1.7 million Muslims in Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage
1 7 million Muslims in Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage

Rituals of the hajj
Rituals of the hajj






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 