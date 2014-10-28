Japan ex-defence minister to challenge Abe as party chief

World Bulletin / News Desk
Former Japanese defence minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday announced a long-shot bid to unseat Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as leader of the country's ruling party in elections next month.
Polls suggest the premier is supported by around 70 percent of LDP members and winning the vote would put him on the path to becoming Japan's longest-serving prime minister ever.
Despite the odds, 61-year-old Ishiba said he had decided to challenge Abe to "restore confidence in the government, which should be at the service of citizens".
Earlier this year, Abe's popularity ratings slumped with his administration mired in two cronyism scandals.
But he has recovered from the rows, and is viewed as a shoo-in to win the internal election next month, which is held every three years.
In 2015 he ran unopposed, and in 2012 he beat four other contenders, including Ishiba, who was then seen as the front-runner.
Ishiba has expressed surprise at the dearth of challengers to Abe.
"It's a chorus of 'I won't run. I support Abe'," he told a local television station this week.
A defence hawk, Ishiba favours a revision of Japan's pacifist constitution along more radical lines than Abe, and has even controversially suggested Japan should consider having nuclear weapons.
He may well end up being Abe's sole rival, with another potential challenger, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, already ruling out a bid.
Internal Affairs Minister Seiko Noda has reportedly considered running, but lacks support from enough party members.
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22