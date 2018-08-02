Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:42, 10 August 2018 Friday
World
12:55, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Almost two thirds of Israelis are unhappy with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip, according to a recent opinion poll.

The poll, results of which were published Friday by Israeli daily Maariv, shows that as many as 64 percent of Israelis are “dissatisfied” with Netanyahu’s approach to the blockaded territory.

According to the survey, which was conducted by Panels Politics, a Tel Aviv-based consulting firm, 29 percent of respondents said they were “satisfied” with the prime minister’s Gaza policy, while another 7 percent declined to give an opinion.

The poll also revealed a split among Israelis over recent calls for another large-scale military assault on the Hamas-run strip, with 48 percent saying they would support such an operation.

Forty-one percent of respondents voiced opposition to the notion of another major assault, while 11 percent declined to register their opinion.

According to Maariv, the survey included a random sampling of 512 Israelis with an error rate of 4.3 percent.

Recent weeks and months have seen tensions steadily mount along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.

Late Thursday, a Palestinian source told Anadolu Agency that Israel and Gaza-based resistance factions had hammered out a truce -- brokered by Egypt -- aimed at restoring calm to the region.

If confirmed, it would be the fifth such temporary truce to have been reached within the last two months following a round of tit-for-tat hostilities.

The last round of hostilities erupted on Tuesday when the Israeli army killed two members of Hamas’s military wing in an airstrike.

According to the Israeli army, as many as 180 rockets have been recently fired into Israeli territory from Gaza, 30 of which were intercepted by Israeli air-defense systems.

At least nine Israelis have been injured by rockets recently fired from Gaza, according to Israeli media reports.

 


Related Gaza Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22

News

 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations
Israeli PM to meet officials to confer Gaza escalations

Israeli airstrikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli airstrikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Israel turning into ‘police state’
Israel turning into police state

Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah

Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

Gaza delegation holds talks in Moscow
Gaza delegation holds talks in Moscow

Egypt allows domestic gas into Gaza for 1st time
Egypt allows domestic gas into Gaza for 1st time






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 