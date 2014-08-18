Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:42, 10 August 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
14:35, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy
PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy

After 3-1 election board vote clearing him, path to Pakistan's premiership seems straighter for Imran Khan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan election officials on Friday accepted the “apology” of the country’s premier-in-waiting for violating ballot secrecy in the July 25 elections, removing a key hurdle to his becoming prime minister.

Imran Khan, the former cricket star and chairman of the center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, had faced a disqualification threat for stamping his ballot paper publicly – a violation of the elections rules.

Thronged by supporters and cameras, Khan appeared on multiple TV channels stamping his ballot paper in a polling station in the capital Islamabad, where he defeated former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Pakistan’s Election Commission accepted Khan’s “unconditional apology” in a 3-1 vote, with Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, the chief commissioner, dissenting.

In the July 25 elections, the PTI emerged as the single largest party by securing 116 out of 272 general seats but fell short of a simple majority in the National Assembly. The party will have to seek formal support from smaller parties or independents to have Khan elected prime minister.

The PTI’s parliamentary party members last week nominated Khan as the parliamentary leader and nominee for the premiership.



Related Pakistan imran khan imran
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22

News

Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests
Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests

Iranian president congratulates Pakistan’s Imran Khan
Iranian president congratulates Pakistan s Imran Khan

Pakistan’s opposition parties protest election results
Pakistan s opposition parties protest election results

Pakistans final results of July 25 elections out
Pakistans final results of July 25 elections out

Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front
Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front

Police suspect Taliban torched 12 schools
Police suspect Taliban torched 12 schools

Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Imran Khan's party begins coalition talks
Imran Khan's party begins coalition talks

Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan’s next prime minister
Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan s next prime minister






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 