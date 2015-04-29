New US sanctions over Russia would be 'economic war'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Moscow would consider new U.S. sanctions in the financial sector "a declaration of economic war,” Russian prime minister said on Friday.

"Speaking on further sanctions, I would not like to comment but I can say one thing: if a kind of prohibition of bank activities or using this or that currency followed, this can be called absolutely directly, this is a declaration of economic war,” Dmitry Medvedev told a meeting of employees of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve.

“And to this war, we will have to react by economic, political, and, in case of necessity, other methods. And our American friends must understand that."

On Wednesday the U.S. State Department announced its intention to impose new sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in March in the southern English city of Salisbury.

Among the penalties, Russia could face in the second round are the suspension of its flagship carrier Aeroflot’s ability to serve U.S. destinations, a downgrade in bilateral ties, and the effective cutting off of all imports and exports.

The sanctions are expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22 following a congressional notification period.