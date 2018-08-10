Erdogan urges people to switch to local money

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Anyone who has dollars, euros, or gold underneath their mattresses should go to the bank and convert them into Turkish liras," Erdogan told a rally in the northeastern Bayburt province.
Erdogan called such moves part of a "national struggle."
"This will be the answer of my people to those who declare economic war against us," he added.
