16:41, 10 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money
Convert your dollars, euros, gold into Turkish currency, says president, calling such efforts part of a 'national struggle'

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Turkish citizens to convert their foreign exchange savings into liras.

"Anyone who has dollars, euros, or gold underneath their mattresses should go to the bank and convert them into Turkish liras," Erdogan told a rally in the northeastern Bayburt province.

Erdogan called such moves part of a "national struggle."

"This will be the answer of my people to those who declare economic war against us," he added. 



