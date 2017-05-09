Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

World Bulletin / News Desk

Fredericton police on Friday reported a deadly shooting in a residential area in eastern Canada's New Brunswick.

The police via Twitter called on residents to avoid the scene of the shooting at Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.

"An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm," police tweeted.

Local reports said a number of police, firefighters and paramedics are still at the scene.