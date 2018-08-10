Turkey unveils new economic prospective

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s new economic perspective was unveiled on Friday by the state’s top economic official, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

Speaking at an event introducing the "new economic model" at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Albayrak stated that their principle will be to maintain more effective and confidential communication with all market shareholders.

"Another of our principles is to provide full independence in monetary policies," he stressed.

Turkey will carry out tight monetary and fiscal policy and reestablish budget balances and boost its quality, he added.