Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

During a visit to the affected areas, Murat Kurum said the assessment of all damaged buildings and roads will be completed in a week, funds for repair work will be released in two months, and construction will begin at the earliest.
He told reporters that all necessary measures will be taken to avoid the situation from further escalating.
Kurum offered condolences to the family of a person who was killed in the floods and wished the injured speedy recovery.
The victim, identified as Bayram Sekmen, was reportedly buried under mud and debris after a landslide in Seymenli in the Ikizce district, a local official said.
Vice President Fuat Oktay earlier told reporters that the rains damaged 66 houses and 264 shops and dozens of vehicles.
According to the Health Ministry, 10 people sought hospital treatment but eight of them have been discharged while the remaining two are under treatment for slight injuries.
Speaking to reporters in Ordu, Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said the flash floods also caused seven bridges across the province to collapse and badly damaged another.
The damaged bridge is out of service but will be repaired as soon as possible, he added.
Heavy rainfall starting Wednesday afternoon caused landslides and flooding in the region, especially in the Fatsa and Unye districts.
Many roads in Unye are reportedly closed to traffic as water levels rise.
