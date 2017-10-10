16:34, 10 August 2018 Friday

Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

"I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!" Trump said on Twitter.

"Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"

Trump's announcement came as Turkey's embattled lira hit new record lows against the US dollar and euro, losing nearly nine percent in value as strains with the United States showed no sign of abating and fears grew over the exposure of European banks.