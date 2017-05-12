Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Border guards managed to kill five terrorists after thwarting their attempt to enter Iraq north of the city of Qaim [in Anbar province],” ministry spokesman Yahia Rasul said in a statement.
Security forces backed by air power, he added, were now in the process of combing the area for more infiltrators.
Late last year, officials in Baghdad declared that the Daesh terrorist group's military presence in Iraq had been all but destroyed.
The Iraqi army, however, continues to carry out operations against what it describes as Daesh-linked "sleeper cells".
