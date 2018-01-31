Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone

World Bulletin / News Desk
The two leaders also discussed bilateral and regional issues, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
They also expressed their satisfaction about progressing cooperation in the areas of energy and defense, and discussed the latest developments about Syria and the Astana peace talks for the war-ravaged country.
2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks
Migrants held in southern Hatay province and eastern Mus province
Roads and buildings damaged during flash floods in northern Turkey
Under new economic prospective, Turkey aims to carry out tight monetary and fiscal policy, says treasury and finance minister
Convert your dollars, euros, gold into Turkish currency, says president, calling such efforts part of a 'national struggle'
Suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces, are accused of communicating with FETO members
12-month rolling deficit is over $57.4 billion ,Turkish Central Bank says
Vice President Fuat Oktay says no casualties have so far been reported
Spokesman says spat over chairman harming Republican People's Party
Turkey's natural gas trade with Iran is based on long-term contract up to 2026, minister Donmez says
Visa problem hinders flow of tourists from Turkey to Russia, head of Russian Union of Travel Industry says
Turkey has recently announced drafting of legislation to establish country's first space agency
Migrants were Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi nationals
Turkey's flag-carrier air company steps in after US-based charter company refuses to take 215 pilgrims to Mecca from Bosnia
Households’ internet access in country rose 3.1 percent to reach 83.3 percent