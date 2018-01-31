Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:50, 10 August 2018 Friday
Turkey
17:33, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone
Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone

2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries, according to Turkish presidential sources.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral and regional issues, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They also expressed their satisfaction about progressing cooperation in the areas of energy and defense, and discussed the latest developments about Syria and the Astana peace talks for the war-ravaged country.

 


Related Turkey russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's Erdogan Putin discuss economic ties on phone
Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone

2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in southern Hatay province and eastern Mus province
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

Roads and buildings damaged during flash floods in northern Turkey
Turkey unveils new economic prospective
Turkey unveils new economic prospective

Under new economic prospective, Turkey aims to carry out tight monetary and fiscal policy, says treasury and finance minister
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money

Convert your dollars, euros, gold into Turkish currency, says president, calling such efforts part of a 'national struggle'
Turkey 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested
Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested

Suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces, are accused of communicating with FETO members
Turkey's current account gap at 2 97B in June
Turkey's current account gap at $2.97B in June

12-month rolling deficit is over $57.4 billion ,Turkish Central Bank says
Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses 264 shops
Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses, 264 shops

Vice President Fuat Oktay says no casualties have so far been reported
Migrant boat sinks off Turkey s Aegean coast
Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s Aegean coast

4 migrants rescued from capsized boat
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate

Spokesman says spat over chairman harming Republican People's Party
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue

Turkey's natural gas trade with Iran is based on long-term contract up to 2026, minister Donmez says
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Visa problem hinders flow of tourists from Turkey to Russia, head of Russian Union of Travel Industry says
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Turkey has recently announced drafting of legislation to establish country's first space agency  
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Migrants were Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi nationals
Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj
Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj

Turkey's flag-carrier air company steps in after US-based charter company refuses to take 215 pilgrims to Mecca from Bosnia
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey

Households’ internet access in country rose 3.1 percent to reach 83.3 percent

News

New US sanctions over Russia would be 'economic war'
New US sanctions over Russia would be 'economic war'

Tbilisi calls on Russia to withdraw forces from Georgia
Tbilisi calls on Russia to withdraw forces from Georgia

Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

Turkey unveils new economic prospective
Turkey unveils new economic prospective

Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested
Turkey 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested

Turkey's current account gap at $2.97B in June
Turkey's current account gap at 2 97B in June






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 