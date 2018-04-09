Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:50, 10 August 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 18:24, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Syrian regime steps up attacks on opposition-held Idlib
Syrian regime steps up attacks on opposition-held Idlib

Idlib was designated a ‘de-escalation zone’ – in which acts of aggression are expressly proscribed – in May

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Assad regime has recently stepped up air and artillery attacks on opposition-held parts of Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

According to Syrian civil-defense officials, regime forces have been using internationally-banned weapons, including barrel bombs and phosphorous munitions, resulting in heavy civilian casualties. 

Late last month, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad told Russia’s TASS news agency that Idlib would be the “next target”, describing the region’s roughly four million civilian residents as “terrorists”.

Located in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, Idlib was designated a “de-escalation zone” -- in which acts of aggression are expressly forbidden -- in May.  

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on protesters with unexpected ferocity.



Related syria idlib
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says

News

Car bomb in Syria’s Idlib kills woman, child
Car bomb in Syria s Idlib kills woman child

4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib
4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib

3rd convoy of evacuees from Quneitra arrive in Idlib
3rd convoy of evacuees from Quneitra arrive in Idlib

Evacuations begin from Syria’s Quneitra province
Evacuations begin from Syria s Quneitra province

Turkey warns of possible escalation in Syria's Idlib
Turkey warns of possible escalation in Syria's Idlib

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria s Idlib rocked by twin bombings 5 killed

UN awaits details of US-Russia plan on Syrian refugees
UN awaits details of US-Russia plan on Syrian refugees

Israeli strikes kill 7 ‘militants’ inside Syria's Golan
Israeli strikes kill 7 militants inside Syria's Golan

Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

Evacuations aim to change Syria demography
Evacuations aim to change Syria demography






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 