09:44, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on August 11

World Bulletin / News Desk

US/TURKEY

WASHINGTON/ANKARA - Following developments after the U.S. President Trump’s decision to raise steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey.

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports fails to make economic sense, an expert said on Saturday.

ANKARA - Combined net profits Turkey's state-run lenders -- Ziraat, Vakif, and Halk -- stood at 7.95 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.95 billion) in the first half of 2018.



IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following talks aimed at forging coalition government after a manual recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results.

SYRIA

IDLIB - Following ongoing regime offensive in opposition-held parts of Syria’s Idlib province.