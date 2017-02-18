Worldbulletin News

11:22, 11 August 2018 Saturday
09:44, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on August 11
Press agenda on August 11

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, August 11, 2018,

World Bulletin / News Desk

US/TURKEY

WASHINGTON/ANKARA - Following developments after the U.S. President Trump’s decision to raise steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey.

NEW YORK  - U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports fails to make economic sense, an expert said on Saturday.

ANKARA - Combined net profits Turkey's state-run lenders -- Ziraat, Vakif, and Halk -- stood at 7.95 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.95 billion) in the first half of 2018.


IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following talks aimed at forging coalition government after a manual recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB - Following ongoing regime offensive in opposition-held parts of Syria’s Idlib province.



