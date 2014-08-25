Worldbulletin News

4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Airstrike occurred in Sirnak's Beytussebap district

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in the southeastern Sirnak province, according to a security source on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were detected by unmanned air vehicles in the Beytussebap district of the province, said the security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation is ongoing, the source added.

 



