09:55, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Erdogan warns US of harming its own interests, security

World Bulletin / News Desk

Unilateral steps taken by the U.S. only harm its interests and security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday in an article he wrote for The New York Times.

“At a time when evil continues to lurk around the world, unilateral actions against Turkey by the United States, our ally of decades, will only serve to undermine American interests and security,” Erdogan said in the article.

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum.

Erdogan urged Washington to give up the misguided notion that bilateral relations could be “asymmetrical” and realize that Turkey had alternatives “before it is too late”.

“Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies,” he added.

Earlier Friday, Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Erdogan said the two countries have been strategic partners and NATO allies for six decades and reminded Washington that Turkey and the U.S. “stood shoulder to shoulder against common challenges during the Cold War and its aftermath”.

“Over the years, Turkey rushed to America’s help whenever necessary,” he said, listing some of occasions the two countries acted together.

“Our military servicemen and servicewomen shed blood together in Korea. In 1962, the Kennedy administration was able to get the Soviets to remove missiles from Cuba by removing Jupiter missiles from Italy and Turkey.

“In the wake of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, when Washington counted on its friends and allies to strike back against evil, we sent our troops to Afghanistan to help accomplish the NATO mission there,” Erdogan said.