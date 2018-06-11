Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:22, 11 August 2018 Saturday
Turkey
09:55, 11 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Erdogan warns US of harming its own interests, security
Erdogan warns US of harming its own interests, security

Turkish president urges Washington to give up misguided notions 'before it is too late'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Unilateral steps taken by the U.S. only harm its interests and security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday in an article he wrote for The New York Times.

“At a time when evil continues to lurk around the world, unilateral actions against Turkey by the United States, our ally of decades, will only serve to undermine American interests and security,” Erdogan said in the article.

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum.

Erdogan urged Washington to give up the misguided notion that bilateral relations could be “asymmetrical” and realize that Turkey had alternatives “before it is too late”.

“Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies,” he added.

Earlier Friday, Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Erdogan said the two countries have been strategic partners and NATO allies for six decades and reminded Washington that Turkey and the U.S. “stood shoulder to shoulder against common challenges during the Cold War and its aftermath”.

“Over the years, Turkey rushed to America’s help whenever necessary,” he said, listing some of occasions the two countries acted together.

“Our military servicemen and servicewomen shed blood together in Korea. In 1962, the Kennedy administration was able to get the Soviets to remove missiles from Cuba by removing Jupiter missiles from Italy and Turkey.

“In the wake of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, when Washington counted on its friends and allies to strike back against evil, we sent our troops to Afghanistan to help accomplish the NATO mission there,” Erdogan said.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug 13
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug. 13

US was top destination for Turkish steel exports in 2017
Erdogan warns US of harming its own interests security
Erdogan warns US of harming its own interests, security

Turkish president urges Washington to give up misguided notions 'before it is too late'
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Airstrike occurred in Sirnak's Beytussebap district
Turkey's Erdogan Putin discuss economic ties on phone
Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone

2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in southern Hatay province and eastern Mus province
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

Roads and buildings damaged during flash floods in northern Turkey
Turkey unveils new economic prospective
Turkey unveils new economic prospective

Under new economic prospective, Turkey aims to carry out tight monetary and fiscal policy, says treasury and finance minister
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money

Convert your dollars, euros, gold into Turkish currency, says president, calling such efforts part of a 'national struggle'
Turkey 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested
Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested

Suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces, are accused of communicating with FETO members
Turkey's current account gap at 2 97B in June
Turkey's current account gap at $2.97B in June

12-month rolling deficit is over $57.4 billion ,Turkish Central Bank says
Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses 264 shops
Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses, 264 shops

Vice President Fuat Oktay says no casualties have so far been reported
Migrant boat sinks off Turkey s Aegean coast
Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s Aegean coast

4 migrants rescued from capsized boat
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate

Spokesman says spat over chairman harming Republican People's Party
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue

Turkey's natural gas trade with Iran is based on long-term contract up to 2026, minister Donmez says
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Visa problem hinders flow of tourists from Turkey to Russia, head of Russian Union of Travel Industry says
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Turkey has recently announced drafting of legislation to establish country's first space agency  

News

Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug. 13
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug 13

4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone
Turkey's Erdogan Putin discuss economic ties on phone

Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

Erdogan urges people to switch to local money
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money

Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan
Turkish President Erdogan unveils 100-day action plan

Erdogan: Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries
Erdogan Turkey to freeze assets of 2 US secretaries

Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers
Erdogan approves promotions of senior military officers

'No problems' with religious minorities: Erdogan
No problems' with religious minorities Erdogan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 