Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:22, 11 August 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
10:15, 11 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Arkansas police officer has been fired after telling a group of African Americans "you don't belong in my city".

Mike Moore was following Demarcus Bunch through the city of England, Arkansas as Bunch and his friends were scouting for a location to shoot a music video in their hometown. After noticing they were being followed, Bunch approached the officer to ask him why.

"You understand I know who my people are, right? Who belongs here, who doesn’t?” Moore said to the group.

Bunch and his friends recorded the encounter and then filed a complaint with the police department. But after getting no response, Bunch decided to post the video on Facebook Tuesday.

In a statement, the England Police Department said Moore was terminated from the department effective Aug. 8.

He was also fired from the Lonoke Police Department last May.



Related US police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."

News

Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Israel turning into ‘police state’
Israel turning into police state

8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect

Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

Police nabs suspect hiding drugs in stomach
Police nabs suspect hiding drugs in stomach

Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug. 13
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug 13

New US sanctions over Russia would be 'economic war'
New US sanctions over Russia would be 'economic war'

Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

Turkish, US talks end at State Department
Turkish US talks end at State Department

US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 