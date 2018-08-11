10:52, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranians reported Saturday that the state broadcaster had muted stadium noise during the previous evening's football match in Tehran, in an apparent attempt to drown out anti-government chants.

Mobile phone footage shared widely on social media showed thousands of fans in Tehran's Azadi stadium chanting "Death to the dictator" during the fixture between the capital's Esteghlal and Tractor Sazi from the northwestern city of Tabriz.