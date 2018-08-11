Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iranians reported Saturday that the state broadcaster had muted stadium noise during the previous evening's football match in Tehran, in an apparent attempt to drown out anti-government chants.
Mobile phone footage shared widely on social media showed thousands of fans in Tehran's Azadi stadium chanting "Death to the dictator" during the fixture between the capital's Esteghlal and Tractor Sazi from the northwestern city of Tabriz.
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."