Volunteer Turkish doctors offer surgery for thyroids, hernias, breast lumps, and gastric ulcers, among other conditions

Premier Mamuka Bakhtadze says Georgia's response to Russian 'aggression' is peace, building strong state

President chooses 75-year-old cleric Ma’ruf Amin as running mate in 2019 presidential vote

2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks

Hundreds of Hui Muslims prayed Friday prayers today at the #Weizhou Grand Mosque after it was sealed and locked by the Chinese authorities.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says Iran will stand with neighboring country Turkey

11:40, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Iran's Zarif: 'There will be no meeting' with US





Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday there would be no meeting with the United States in the near future following Washington's reimposition of sanctions.

World Bulletin / News Desk Asked by the conservative Tasnim news agency if there was any plan to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Zarif said: "No, there will be no meeting."

Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.