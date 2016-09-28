Iran: US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Saturday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on Turkey.
"Trump's jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its NATO ally Turkey is shameful. The U.S. has to rehabilitate its addiction to sanctions & bullying or entire world will unite -- beyond verbal condemnations -- to force it to.
"We’ve stood with neighbors before, and will again now," Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.
Zarif's remarks came a day Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy on Friday said in a statement that Trump's decision, which disregards World Trade Organization rules, "cannot be associated with seriousness expected from a state".
"All the steps taken against Turkey will be given a befitting response as they have been given before," Aksoy added.
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim condemns 'hostile' US attitude
Turkey sells ice cream to 38 countries in four continents
‘It will hurt US manufacturers that import steel and aluminum from Turkey,’ says one expert
Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says Iran will stand with neighboring country Turkey
US was top destination for Turkish steel exports in 2017
Turkish president urges Washington to give up misguided notions 'before it is too late'
Airstrike occurred in Sirnak's Beytussebap district
2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks
Migrants held in southern Hatay province and eastern Mus province
Roads and buildings damaged during flash floods in northern Turkey
Under new economic prospective, Turkey aims to carry out tight monetary and fiscal policy, says treasury and finance minister
Convert your dollars, euros, gold into Turkish currency, says president, calling such efforts part of a 'national struggle'
Suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces, are accused of communicating with FETO members
12-month rolling deficit is over $57.4 billion ,Turkish Central Bank says