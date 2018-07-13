Worldbulletin News

11 August 2018
Asia-Pacific
Update: 12:59, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Gunmen kill 3, wounds 6 in Pakistan
Pakistani officials say gunmen killed three police in an overnight attack, while a suicide bomber wounded three Chinese engineers and three paramilitary guards in a separate incident.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the local government of the northern Gilgit Baltistan territory, says one of the gunmen who attacked the police post was killed in the ensuing shootout late Friday. Another two police were wounded in the attack.

The suicide bomber struck near a bus carrying Chinese engineers from Baluchistan to Karachi on Saturday. Hashim Ghilzai, a senior official in the region, confirmed the six wounded.

Militants in Pakistan carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces. Most of the attacks have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban and other Islamic extremists.



