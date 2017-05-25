Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:52, 11 August 2018 Saturday
Iraq
13:43, 11 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian border guards killed 11 militants in clashes in northwestern Iran near border with Iraq, according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday.

The clashes took place late Friday in Oshnavieh town in West Azerbaijan province when a group of militants attempted to sneak into Iranian territory, the IRGC said in a statement.

No Iranian guards were among the casualties, the statement said.

The statement did not specify to which group the militants belonged.

PJAK, the Iranian offshoot of the terrorist PKK organization, had previously carried out attacks targeting Iranian military forces.



Related iran Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington

News

Iran's Zarif: 'There will be no meeting' with US
Iran's Zarif 'There will be no meeting' with US

Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants
Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants

Iranian president congratulates Pakistan’s Imran Khan
Iranian president congratulates Pakistan s Imran Khan

Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue

North Korea's top envoy visits Iran
North Korea's top envoy visits Iran

Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran
Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran

3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links

Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq

Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 