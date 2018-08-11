Turkey earns $24.2 million in ice cream exports in H1

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey earned $24.2 million -- up 8 percent from a year earlier -- in ice cream and other edible ice exports in the first six months of 2018, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.
Turkey exported more than 10,000 tons of ice cream to 38 countries and 3 free trade zones in four continents -- Asia, Africa, America, Europe.
Despite rise in revenue, sales volume dropped by 1 percent over the same period.
Iraq was the top destination for Turkish ice-cream exports, which were worth $4.2 million.
