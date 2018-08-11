Worldbulletin News

17:52, 11 August 2018 Saturday
Balkans
14:18, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Romanian police use tear gas to disperse protest
Romanian police use tear gas to disperse protest

Local media said between 50,000 to 80,000 people turned out for the protest, including many Romanian expatriates who returned home to show their anger at the graft in one of the EU's most corruption-plagued members.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Romanian police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse anti-corruption protesters in Bucharest on Friday, after tens of thousands rallied to call on the leftwing government to resign.

About a thousand officers in riot gear intervened to clear the crowds assembled in a central square outside the main government building after some protesters tried to break through the police cordon.

Nearly 250 people required medical attention after inhaling tear gas and pepper spray, while 10 police officers were injured by hurled stones and bottles, the emergency services said.

Centre-right President Klaus Iohannis said he "strongly condemned the brutal intervention of the police, which was disproportionate to the attitude of most demonstrators," but added that "any form of violence is unacceptable".

Violent Romania protest leaves 440 needing medical treatment

A total of 440 people, including two dozen riot police, received medical treatment after an anti-government protest turned violent. Romanian authorities said Saturday.

The Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Service said that, of those, 65 people including nine riot police were taken to the hospital. There are no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries.

Some people sustained head and other injuries, while others were overcome by tear gas, the service said.

 



