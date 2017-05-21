3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish police arrested three Iraqi nationals in northern Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group ISIL, a security source said Saturday.
Police carried out anti-terror operations at various addresses in the Ilkadim district of Turkey’s Black Sea province of Samsun, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
