Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

World Bulletin / News Desk
Thousands of Palestinians on Saturday paid farewell to three Palestinians martyred by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip a day earlier.
Mourners laid Palestinian medic Abdullah al-Qutati, 22, to rest in the southern city of Rafah, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.
Ali al-Aloul, 55, and Ahmed Abu Louli, 40, were also buried in Rafah, amid angry chants against Israel by mourners.
Since March, more than 160 people have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.
Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington