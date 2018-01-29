15:26, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thousands of Palestinians on Saturday paid farewell to three Palestinians martyred by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests in the Gaza Strip a day earlier.

Mourners laid Palestinian medic Abdullah al-Qutati, 22, to rest in the southern city of Rafah, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Ali al-Aloul, 55, and Ahmed Abu Louli, 40, were also buried in Rafah, amid angry chants against Israel by mourners.

Since March, more than 160 people have been martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.