17:51, 11 August 2018 Saturday
Middle East
15:37, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Jordan says explosive device behind police patrol blast
Jordan says explosive device behind police patrol blast

Policeman was killed and six others were injured in Friday's blast

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordanian authorities said Saturday an explosive device was behind a blast that killed a policeman west of Amman a day earlier.

A policeman was killed and six others were injured in an explosion in the town of Fuheis, west of the capital, on Friday.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said investigation showed that an explosive device planted under a police patrol was behind Friday’s blast.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast.

The ministry vowed to “hunt down this cowardly group and anyone who attempts to harm the country’s security”.



