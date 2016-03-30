Worldbulletin News

US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training

World Bulletin / News Desk

The United States has started cutting scores of Pakistani military officers from the education and training program, Pakistani media reported on Saturday.

The U.S. military institutions are “struggling” to fill the 66 slots, which they had kept aside for Pakistani officers, for next academic year, the daily Dawn quoted anonymous sources as saying.

The move comes a few days after Pakistan and Russia signed an agreement to allow Pakistani military officers to receive training in Russian military institutions.

“The fund for training Pakistani officers came from the US government’s International Military Education and Training Programme (IMET) but no funds were made available for Pakistan for the next academic year,” the daily reported.

However, the White House has not yet officially conveyed the decision to Islamabad, sources in Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry told Anadolu Agency.

Pakistani officers have been receiving military training and education in the U.S. since early 1960s, which were suspended in the 1990s. However, the U.S. government restored the program after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks .

The Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan army’s media-wing, has not yet commented on the reports.

On Thursday, Mohammad Faisal, the spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, declined to comments on the country’s current relations with U.S.

“I will not be commenting on the U.S. Regarding Russia and Pakistan relations, our defence relations have grown steadily over the years and both countries have established regular military-to-military contacts,” Faisal told reporters.

Relations between the U.S. and Pakistan deteriorated after U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office last year, mainly because of a clash of interests in the war-torn Afghanistan.

On Jan.1, Trump in a tweet accused Pakistan of playing a “double game” and providing sanctuaries to Taliban factions fighting American troops in neighboring Afghanistan. The tweet was followed by an aid cut which escalated tension between the allies in the U.S.-led war on terror.

Pakistan denies the charge saying it has already done “a lot” in war against terrorism, and will continue to do that but only in its own interest.

 



