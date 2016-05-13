Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:51, 11 August 2018 Saturday
Turkey
17:18, 11 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
170 irregular migrants held in Turkey
170 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Hatay, Aydin and Edirne provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 172 irregular migrants were held across Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

In the western Aydin province, the Coast Guard found 37 migrants, including 16 children, in a rubber boat off the Kusadasi district.

The migrants were from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Palestine.

In the northwestern Edirne province's Meric district, gendarmerie units rounded up 67 migrants.

The driver of the vehicle carrying them was arrested for alleged human smuggling.

A total of 68 migrants -- all Syrian nationals -- were also rounded up in the Yayladagi district of the southern border province of Hatay.

The migrants were deported following proceedings.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000. There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
170 irregular migrants held in Turkey
170 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Hatay, Aydin and Edirne provinces
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links

Arrests made in Black Sea province of Samsun
Turkey US sanctions instigate economic war
Turkey: US sanctions instigate economic war

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim condemns 'hostile' US attitude
Turkey earns 24 2 million in ice cream exports in
Turkey earns $24.2 million in ice cream exports in H1

Turkey sells ice cream to 38 countries in four continents
US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense
US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense

‘It will hurt US manufacturers that import steel and aluminum from Turkey,’ says one expert
Iran US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'
Iran: US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says Iran will stand with neighboring country Turkey
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug 13
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug. 13

US was top destination for Turkish steel exports in 2017
Erdogan warns US of harming its own interests security
Erdogan warns US of harming its own interests, security

Turkish president urges Washington to give up misguided notions 'before it is too late'
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

Airstrike occurred in Sirnak's Beytussebap district
Turkey's Erdogan Putin discuss economic ties on phone
Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone

2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in southern Hatay province and eastern Mus province
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

Roads and buildings damaged during flash floods in northern Turkey
Turkey unveils new economic prospective
Turkey unveils new economic prospective

Under new economic prospective, Turkey aims to carry out tight monetary and fiscal policy, says treasury and finance minister
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money
Erdogan urges people to switch to local money

Convert your dollars, euros, gold into Turkish currency, says president, calling such efforts part of a 'national struggle'
Turkey 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested
Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested

Suspects, former members of Turkish Armed Forces, are accused of communicating with FETO members
Turkey's current account gap at 2 97B in June
Turkey's current account gap at $2.97B in June

12-month rolling deficit is over $57.4 billion ,Turkish Central Bank says

News

Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey

35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey
35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey

28 irregular migrants held in central Turkey
28 irregular migrants held in central Turkey

Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey
Over 100 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrant rescue ship Aquarius to resume operations
Migrant rescue ship Aquarius to resume operations

3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links

Turkey: US sanctions instigate economic war
Turkey US sanctions instigate economic war

Turkey earns $24.2 million in ice cream exports in H1
Turkey earns 24 2 million in ice cream exports in

US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense
US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense

Turkey's state-run banks see nearly $2B net profit in H1
Turkey's state-run banks see nearly 2B net profit in H1

Iran: US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'
Iran US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 