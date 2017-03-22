17:42, 11 August 2018 Saturday

Egypt thwarts suicide attack on church

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egyptian security forces thwarted a suicide attack on a church, north of Cairo on Saturday, according to the state television.

A bomber attempted to detonate his explosive belt inside the Church of Virgin Mary in Shubra al-Khaimah district outside Cairo, the television reported.

The broadcaster said the bomber detonated his belt over bridge next to the church after he failed to sneak into the building due to tight security measures.

The bomber was reportedly killed in the bombing.

Egyptian authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

Christian Copts are celebrating the birth of Virgin May, amid tight security measures in and around churches across Egypt.

Coptic Christians are estimated to account for roughly 15 percent of the country’s overall population of some 104 million.