Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:19, 11 August 2018 Saturday
Caucasus
17:55, 11 August 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Littoral states to sign document on Caspian Sea status
Littoral states to sign document on Caspian Sea status

Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan will meet in Kazakh city of Aktau on Sunday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five littoral states -- Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan -- on Sunday will sign a document on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will meet in the Kazakh city of Aktau, where they will hold the Fifth Caspian Summit.

Aktau on Saturday will host the Caspian Foreign Ministers Meeting prior to the summit.

The summit will focus on three main items; legal status of the Caspian Sea, cooperation in the Caspian Sea, and regional and global issues.

By the end of the summit, the sides plan to sign the main outcome document, Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which was finalized at the Caspian Foreign Ministers Meeting in Moscow late 2017.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, Caspian littoral states started negotiations over the legal status of the sea. However, wide divisions between these countries created a deadlock, preventing the sharing of the sea’s rich hydrocarbon resources.

According to the draft agreement, an area of 15 nautical miles from the coast will be regarded as the respective country's territory.

By adding 10 nautical miles to this distance, a total of 25 nautical miles will be set as the fishing zone of each country.

The remaining parts will be neutral zones open to common use.

The bottom of the Caspian Sea will be divided among the littoral states.

The agreement also included the principles of preservation of a military balance, the protection of biological resources and navigation safety.

It will imply equal rights for all littoral states.

Experts believe that the littoral states will get closer both in political and economic terms after the signing of the legal status of the Caspian Sea.



Related iran russia Azerbaijan kazakhstan Turkmenistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Caucasus News
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington

News

Turkmenistan goes to elections on Sunday
Turkmenistan goes to elections on Sunday

Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties
Turkmenistan Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties

Turkmenistan declares 2018 as Silk Road year
Turkmenistan declares 2018 as Silk Road year

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan seek to bolster ties
Turkey Azerbaijan Turkmenistan seek to bolster ties

Turkmenistan pardons over 1,000 prisoners for Ramadan
Turkmenistan pardons over 1 000 prisoners for Ramadan

Turkmenistan president fires influential energy chief
Turkmenistan president fires influential energy chief

Turkey's Erdogan, Putin discuss economic ties on phone
Turkey's Erdogan Putin discuss economic ties on phone

New US sanctions over Russia would be 'economic war'
New US sanctions over Russia would be 'economic war'

Tbilisi calls on Russia to withdraw forces from Georgia
Tbilisi calls on Russia to withdraw forces from Georgia

Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Turkish, Kazakh aviation firms seal deal
Turkish Kazakh aviation firms seal deal

Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

At least 52 killed in bus fire in Kazakhstan
At least 52 killed in bus fire in Kazakhstan

7th round Syria peace talks gets underway in Kazakhstan
7th round Syria peace talks gets underway in Kazakhstan

Turkic Council marks 8th anniversary
Turkic Council marks 8th anniversary

Turkey, Kazakhstan sign investment agreements
Turkey Kazakhstan sign investment agreements

11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

Iran's Zarif: 'There will be no meeting' with US
Iran's Zarif 'There will be no meeting' with US

Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants
Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants

Iranian president congratulates Pakistan’s Imran Khan
Iranian president congratulates Pakistan s Imran Khan

Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue

North Korea's top envoy visits Iran
North Korea's top envoy visits Iran

Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku
Turkish foreign minister meets Azerbaijani PM in Baku

Azerbaijan takes Armenian soldier prisoner during clash
Azerbaijan takes Armenian soldier prisoner during clash

Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan first stops from mega airport
Turkish Cyprus Azerbaijan first stops from mega airport

TANAP project vital for Turkey, Azerbaijan
TANAP project vital for Turkey Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey
Azerbaijan looks forward to cooperate with Turkey

Azerbaijani soldier killed in cross-border shooting
Azerbaijani soldier killed in cross-border shooting






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 