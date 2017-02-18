Volunteer Turkish doctors offer surgery for thyroids, hernias, breast lumps, and gastric ulcers, among other conditions

Premier Mamuka Bakhtadze says Georgia's response to Russian 'aggression' is peace, building strong state

President chooses 75-year-old cleric Ma’ruf Amin as running mate in 2019 presidential vote

2 leaders also discuss bilateral and regional issues as well as Syria and Astana peace talks

Hundreds of Hui Muslims prayed Friday prayers today at the #Weizhou Grand Mosque after it was sealed and locked by the Chinese authorities.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says Iran will stand with neighboring country Turkey

Analysts fear growing political tensions stemmed from July 25 elections, which are tainted by allegations of ‘rigging’

09:49, 12 August 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on August 12





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY TRABZON - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party meeting. KAZAKHSTAN AKTAU - Kazakhstan to host 5th summit of the leaders of Caspian Sea littoral states. IRAQ BAGHDAD - Following talks aimed at forging coalition government after manual recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results.

SYRIA IDLIB - Following ongoing regime offensive in opposition-held parts of Syria’s Idlib province. MALI Presidential election runoff as incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita faces Soumaila Cisse.

