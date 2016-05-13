Worldbulletin News

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces conduct operation in Hakkari's Cukurca district

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, according to interior ministry on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the ministry said security forces launched an anti-terror operation in rural Cukurca district and “neutralized” four PKK terrorists.

 



