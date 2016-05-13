4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Four terrorists were "neutralized" in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, according to interior ministry on Sunday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a statement, the ministry said security forces launched an anti-terror operation in rural Cukurca district and “neutralized” four PKK terrorists.
Security forces conduct operation in Hakkari's Cukurca district
