Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:57, 12 August 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
10:33, 12 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Pakistan to mark Independence Day amid political row
Pakistan to mark Independence Day amid political row

Analysts fear growing political tensions stemmed from July 25 elections, which are tainted by allegations of ‘rigging’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan is going to celebrate its 71st Independence Day on Aug. 14 amid political tensions in the country stemmed from July 25 elections, which are tainted by allegations of “rigging” and “manipulation.”

The South Asian nuclear nation, according to local analysts, is currently grappling with a deepening political crisis that may exacerbate the existing polarization in coming months following the opposition parties’ campaign against alleged rigging.

So much so, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the president of Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA), a five-party religious alliance, announced last week: “We will not celebrate the Independence Day this year, but will launch a struggle for real independence.”

He was referring to the country’s powerful military establishment, which according to opposition parties, have “engineered” the elections in favor of one party -- the center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We are celebrating our Independence Day when the country is passing through a post-truth era. The July 25 elections have further deepened the political divide instead of settling it down,” Sajjad Mir, a Lahore-based political commentator said.

“This political divide, which will take time to settle, may fan the existing polarization in the country,” Mir said.

Mubashir Zaidi -- a Karachi-based political analyst -- also sees a rise in political tensions in days to come.

“There is so much polarization, mainly on the political front, which I think is going to mount if some serious steps are not taken to address the opposition’s rigging allegations. Some of them are legitimate,” Zaidi, who is also a famous TV host, told Anadolu Agency.

The PTI, led by former cricket star Imran Khan, is all set to form the government for the next five years with the help of several smaller parties after it emerged as the single largest party in the last month’s elections by securing 116 out of 272 general seats of the lower house -- the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) of the jailed ex-premier Nawaz Sharif trailed in second with 64 seats, whereas the center-left Pakistan People’s party (PPP) and the MMA could grab 43 and 11 seats, respectively.

The opposition parties have already formed an eleven-party “Grand Opposition Alliance,” which has rejected the election results and vowed to continue their protests across the country, apart from demanding of the election commission officials to step down.

However, the election commission has rejected the opposition’s demand, calling the elections “free and fair.”

Not only the opposition parties but several international media outlets and observers -- such as European Union Observers Mission -- have found “irregularities” in pre- and post-election process, including non-provision of “level-playing field to all the participants”.



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis
Canada plans no economic retaliation on Saudis

Ottawa watching but sees no economic effect from kingdom’s wrath
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington

News

US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Gunmen kill 3, wounds 6 in Pakistan
Gunmen kill 3 wounds 6 in Pakistan

PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy
PM-in-waiting Khan cleared on ballot secrecy

Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests
Pakistan's Opposition parties intensify protests

Iranian president congratulates Pakistan’s Imran Khan
Iranian president congratulates Pakistan s Imran Khan

Pakistan’s opposition parties protest election results
Pakistan s opposition parties protest election results






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 