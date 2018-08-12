10:47, 12 August 2018 Sunday

South Africa mourns death of Muslim scholar

World Bulletin / News Desk

South Africans on Saturday mourned the death of a Muslim scholar and former anti-apartheid activist Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks.

Hendricks, 54, was the former President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and a leading activist for the Palestinian cause.

"He dedicated his life to the fight for the liberation of people of Palestine,” South Africa's ruling African National congress (ANC) said in its condolence message.

The ANC described him as a “comrade” and an anti-Aparthied activist.

"Moulana was a known visionary with outstanding leadership abilities, oratory skills and a passion and willingness to serve the community," said MJC president Shaykh Irfaan Abrahams.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zile also extended her condolences to the bereaved family and the Muslim community.

She said Hendricks death is a tremendous loss to the Muslim community and the western Cape Province.

The scholar who died on Friday was laid to rest on Saturday.

At the time of his death, Hendricks was executive member of the International Union of Muslim Scholars and national director of the Al-Quds foundation’s South African chapter.

He was also chairman of the MJC Halaal trust board and head of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth in southern and central Africa.

Hendricks created awareness about the plight of the Palestinians and championed their cause in South Africa.