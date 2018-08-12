South Africa mourns death of Muslim scholar

World Bulletin / News Desk
South Africans on Saturday mourned the death of a Muslim scholar and former anti-apartheid activist Moulana Ihsaan Hendricks.
Hendricks, 54, was the former President of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and a leading activist for the Palestinian cause.
"He dedicated his life to the fight for the liberation of people of Palestine,” South Africa's ruling African National congress (ANC) said in its condolence message.
The ANC described him as a “comrade” and an anti-Aparthied activist.
"Moulana was a known visionary with outstanding leadership abilities, oratory skills and a passion and willingness to serve the community," said MJC president Shaykh Irfaan Abrahams.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zile also extended her condolences to the bereaved family and the Muslim community.
She said Hendricks death is a tremendous loss to the Muslim community and the western Cape Province.
The scholar who died on Friday was laid to rest on Saturday.
At the time of his death, Hendricks was executive member of the International Union of Muslim Scholars and national director of the Al-Quds foundation’s South African chapter.
He was also chairman of the MJC Halaal trust board and head of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth in southern and central Africa.
Hendricks created awareness about the plight of the Palestinians and championed their cause in South Africa.
If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry