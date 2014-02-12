Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:46, 12 August 2018 Sunday
Iraq
11:17, 12 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraq has stopped trading with Iran in the U.S. dollar after Washington imposed economic sanctions on Tehran, according to the country’s central bank on Saturday.

The Central Bank of Iraq has notified to all banks in the country that using dollars with Iranian banks has been banned.

“While there are sanctions on Iran, it will be difficult to preserve the trade relations [with Iran],” Iraqi government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said.

New methods will be applied to ease the effects of the sanctions on trade, al-Hadithi added.

On Tuesday, the U.S. had re-imposed the first round of economic sanctions on Iran, which mainly target the country’s banking sector.

The sanctions are intended to hinder Tehran's acquisition of U.S. currency; its precious metals trade; bank transactions denominated in the Iranian rial; activities related to Iran's sovereign debt; and the country’s automotive sector.

In a tweet posted earlier this week, President Donald Trump wrote: "Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"



Related iran Iraq US dollar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry

News

Iran slams Trump's tariffs decision targeting Turkey
Iran slams Trump's tariffs decision targeting Turkey

Littoral states to sign document on Caspian Sea status
Littoral states to sign document on Caspian Sea status

11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

Iran's Zarif: 'There will be no meeting' with US
Iran's Zarif 'There will be no meeting' with US

Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants
Iran TV accused of muting anti-regime stadium chants

Iranian president congratulates Pakistan’s Imran Khan
Iranian president congratulates Pakistan s Imran Khan

Ibrahim Kalin: Dollar volatility 'unnatural'
Ibrahim Kalin Dollar volatility 'unnatural'

Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments
Dollar losses mount as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

Dollar higher, stocks mixed before US jobs
Dollar higher stocks mixed before US jobs

Shunning dollar, Venezuela lists oil prices in Chinese yuan
Shunning dollar Venezuela lists oil prices in Chinese yuan

Oil surges as dollar continues slide against the yen
Oil surges as dollar continues slide against the yen

Dollar down as Trump health care blow fuels tax reform fears
Dollar down as Trump health care blow fuels tax reform

US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense
US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense

Iran: US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'
Iran US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'

Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug. 13
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug 13

US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links

Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq

Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 