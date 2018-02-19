Erdogan, Kuwait’s Emir talk bilateral ties over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday held a phone conversation with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, according to presidential sources.
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
They also underlined the importance of further improving the bilateral ties, the sources added.
