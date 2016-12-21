Worldbulletin News

Jordan arrests 5 militants after raid
Jordan arrests 5 militants after raid

Three security personnel were killed in the raid

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordanian security forces have detained five militants as part of an ongoing manhunt for suspects of a bombing attack that killed a policeman on Friday, according to a government spokeswoman.

“Five terrorists are currently in custody of security forces,” Jumana Ghuneimat said in a statement on Sunday.

A policeman was killed and six security personnel were injured in a bombing attack in the town of Fuheis, west of the capital Amman, on Friday.

Jordanian authorities said the attack was caused by an explosive device planted under a police patrol in the town.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Saturday, Jordanian security forces raided a suspected militant hideout in the town of as-Salt near Amman as part of the manhunt for suspects in Friday’s attack.

“The operation is still ongoing with thoughtful steps to make sure that no civilians are threatened by the suspects,” Ghuneimat said.

The spokeswoman earlier said three security personnel had been killed during the raid.

She said another security personnel was injured and was in a serious condition.



