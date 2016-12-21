Jordan arrests 5 militants after raid

World Bulletin / News Desk
Jordanian security forces have detained five militants as part of an ongoing manhunt for suspects of a bombing attack that killed a policeman on Friday, according to a government spokeswoman.
“Five terrorists are currently in custody of security forces,” Jumana Ghuneimat said in a statement on Sunday.
A policeman was killed and six security personnel were injured in a bombing attack in the town of Fuheis, west of the capital Amman, on Friday.
Jordanian authorities said the attack was caused by an explosive device planted under a police patrol in the town.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Saturday, Jordanian security forces raided a suspected militant hideout in the town of as-Salt near Amman as part of the manhunt for suspects in Friday’s attack.
“The operation is still ongoing with thoughtful steps to make sure that no civilians are threatened by the suspects,” Ghuneimat said.
The spokeswoman earlier said three security personnel had been killed during the raid.
She said another security personnel was injured and was in a serious condition.
If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry