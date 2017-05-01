Worldbulletin News

8 killed as Indonesian plane crashes in Papua province
8 killed as Indonesian plane crashes in Papua province

12-year-old child only survivor of crash

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Indonesian aircraft crash took the lives of eight people, local media reported Sunday.

The debris of Dimonim Air’s Pilatus Porter aircraft were found in a mountainous area near Oksibil Airport in the Papua province, where it was supposed to arrive, the Antara news agency reported.

The only survivor was a 12-year-old child who suffers from broken bones. The child is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.



