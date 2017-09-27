Today in History August 12

|1099
|At the Battle of Ascalon 1,000 Crusaders, led by Godfrey of Bouillon, route an Egyptian relief column heading for Jerusalem, which had already fallen to the Crusaders.
|1687
|At the Battle of Mohacs, Hungary, Charles of Lorraine defeats the Turks.
|1762
|The British capture Cuba from Spain after a two month siege.
|1791
|Black slaves on the island of Santo Domingo rise up against their white masters.
|1812
|British commander the Duke of Wellington occupies Madrid, Spain, forcing out Joseph Bonaparte.
|1863
|Confederate raider William Quantrill leads a massacre of 150 men and boys in Lawrence, Kansas.
|1864
|After a week of heavy raiding, the Confederate cruiser Tallahassee claims six Union ships captured.
|1896
|Gold is discovered near Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. After word reaches the United States in June of 1897, thousands of Americans head to the Klondike to seek their fortunes.
|1898
|The Spanish American War officially ends after three months and 22 days of hostilities.
|1908
|Henry Ford's first Model T rolls off the assembly line.
|1922
|The home of Frederick Douglass in Washington, D.C. is dedicated as a memorial.
|1935
|President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Social Security Bill.
|1941
|French Marshal Henri Philippe Petain announces full French collaboration with Nazi Germany.
|1961
|The erection of the Berlin Wall begins, preventing access between East and West Germany.
|1969
|American installations at Quan-Loi, Vietnam, come under Viet Cong attack.
|1972
|As U.S. troops leave Vietnam, B-52's make their largest strike of the war.
|1977
|Steven Biko, leader of the black consciousness movement in South Africa, is arrested.
|1977
|Space shuttle Enterprise makes its first free flight and landing.
|1978
|Tel al-Zaatar massacre at Palestinian refuge camp during Lebanese Civil War.
|1979
|Massive book burnings by press censors begin in Iran.
|1981
|Computer giant IBM introduces its first personal computer.
|1985
|Highest in-flight death toll as 520 die when Japan Airlines Flight 123 crashes into Mount Takamagahara.
|1992
|The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is concluded between the United States, Canada and Mexico, creating the world's wealthiest trade bloc.
|2000
|Russian Navy submarine K-141 Kursk explodes and sinks with all hands during military exercises in the Barents Sea.
|2005
|An LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) sniper mortally wounds Sri Lanka's foreign minister, Lakshman Kadirgamar, at the minister's home.
|2012
|Summer Olympics come to a close in London.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
