16:46, 12 August 2018 Sunday
History
14:07, 12 August 2018 Sunday

Today in History August 12
Today in History August 12

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1099   At the Battle of Ascalon 1,000 Crusaders, led by Godfrey of Bouillon, route an Egyptian relief column heading for Jerusalem, which had already fallen to the Crusaders.
1687   At the Battle of Mohacs, Hungary, Charles of Lorraine defeats the Turks.
1762   The British capture Cuba from Spain after a two month siege.
1791   Black slaves on the island of Santo Domingo rise up against their white masters.
1812   British commander the Duke of Wellington occupies Madrid, Spain, forcing out Joseph Bonaparte.
1863   Confederate raider William Quantrill leads a massacre of 150 men and boys in Lawrence, Kansas.
1864   After a week of heavy raiding, the Confederate cruiser Tallahassee claims six Union ships captured.
1896   Gold is discovered near Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. After word reaches the United States in June of 1897, thousands of Americans head to the Klondike to seek their fortunes.
1898   The Spanish American War officially ends after three months and 22 days of hostilities.
1908   Henry Ford's first Model T rolls off the assembly line.
1922   The home of Frederick Douglass in Washington, D.C. is dedicated as a memorial.
1935   President Franklin Roosevelt signs the Social Security Bill.
1941   French Marshal Henri Philippe Petain announces full French collaboration with Nazi Germany.
1961   The erection of the Berlin Wall begins, preventing access between East and West Germany.
1969   American installations at Quan-Loi, Vietnam, come under Viet Cong attack.
1972   As U.S. troops leave Vietnam, B-52's make their largest strike of the war.
1977   Steven Biko, leader of the black consciousness movement in South Africa, is arrested.
1977   Space shuttle Enterprise makes its first free flight and landing.
1978   Tel al-Zaatar massacre at Palestinian refuge camp during Lebanese Civil War.
1979   Massive book burnings by press censors begin in Iran.
1981   Computer giant IBM introduces its first personal computer.
1985   Highest in-flight death toll as 520 die when  Japan Airlines Flight 123  crashes into Mount Takamagahara.
1992   The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is concluded between the United States, Canada and Mexico, creating the world's wealthiest trade bloc.
2000   Russian Navy submarine K-141 Kursk explodes and sinks with all hands during military exercises in the Barents Sea.
2005   An LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) sniper mortally wounds Sri Lanka's foreign minister, Lakshman Kadirgamar, at the minister's home.
2012   Summer Olympics come to a close in London.

 



