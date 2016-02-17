14:12, 12 August 2018 Sunday

Fifth convoy sets out from Syria’s Daraa for Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk

A fourth convoy carrying opposition fighters and civilians from Syria’s southwestern Daraa province arrived in opposition-held parts of Idlib and Aleppo in the country’s north on Saturday.

The 10-bus convoy is reportedly carrying some 452 passengers, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent based in the region.

With the new arrivals, at least 3,300 people have been evacuated from Daraa to Idlib and Aleppo’s western countryside in recent days.

On June 20, the Syrian regime -- with Russian air support -- launched a major military operation in Daraa, allowing it and its allies to establish control over most of Syria’s border with Jordan.

The fighting led to a major displacement crisis, with an estimated 350,000 civilians fleeing Daraa towards areas near the border.

Following peace talks last year in Kazakh capital Astana, Daraa was designated a “de-escalation zone” in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.