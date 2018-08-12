Meral Aksener reelected as IYI Party leader

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's Good (IYI) Party will continue to be led by Meral Aksener.
Aksener was elected at the party’s second extraordinary congress in Ankara on Sunday.
Aksener, the only candidate to run, received 881 votes. The seven remaining votes were ruled invalid.
Aksener had 7.2 percent of the vote in Turkey's last presidential election .
In its first election, the IYI Party made it to parliament with over 40 deputies and received 10 percent of the votes as part of the “Nation Alliance" with the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Felicity Party.
