16:45, 12 August 2018 Sunday
15:32, 12 August 2018 Sunday

Meral Aksener reelected as IYI Party leader
The only candidate for the post, Aksener received a total of 881 out of 888 votes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Good (IYI) Party will continue to be led by Meral Aksener.

Aksener was elected at the party’s second extraordinary congress in Ankara on Sunday.

Aksener, the only candidate to run, received 881 votes. The seven remaining votes were ruled invalid.

Aksener had 7.2 percent of the vote in Turkey's last presidential election .

In its first election, the IYI Party made it to parliament with over 40 deputies and received 10 percent of the votes as part of the “Nation Alliance" with the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Felicity Party.

 



