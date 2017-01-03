Israeli PM slams protesters against ‘nation-state’ law

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday attacked protesters against a law recognizing Israel as the “nation-state of the Jewish people”.
Thousands of people, mostly Israeli-Arabs, demonstrated in Tel Aviv on Saturday against the controversial law, which was passed by Knesset (Israel’s parliament) last month.
Speaking at the opening of a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said protesters who were waving Palestinian flags during Saturday’s rally were seeking to destroy Israel.
“We have [here] conclusive evidence of the defiance against Israel and the necessity of the nation-state law,” he said.
“Many of the protesters want to abolish the Law of Return, the anthem and the flag, and turn Israel into a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu said. “It’s clearer now more than ever that the nation-state law is needed to ensure the future of Israel as a Jewish state.”
On Saturday, Netanyahu criticized the protesters, defiantly saying on Twitter “We will continue waving the Israeli flag and singing [the national anthem] Hatikva with great pride”.
The Nation-State law defines Israel as a Jewish state with a “united Jerusalem” as its capital. It has also promoted Hebrew as the only official language, stripping Arabic as an official language while recognising its “special status”.
The legislation risks further alienating the Arab minority who argue they already face discrimination from Israeli Jews and the government and already feel as though they are second-class citizens.
Palestinians, who have Israeli citizenship make up 21 percent of the population, are known as Israeli Arabs and have members in the Knesset.
If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says
US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry