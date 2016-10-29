Worldbulletin News

21:53, 12 August 2018 Sunday
16:36, 12 August 2018 Sunday

Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Nicolas Maduro has said he would allow FBI agents come to Venezuela to help investigate a recent alleged plot to kill him with explosive drones -- but with conditions.

The incident took place on the evening of August 4 when Maduro said he was targeted by an explosives-laden drone at a military parade in Caracas which was broadcast live on TV.

Maduro has blamed the attack on "terrorist cells" in Florida led by a man called Osman Delgado Tabosky, whom he claims was behind the plot. The state is home to a large community of Venezuelan immigrants.

His apparent willingness to accept the FBI's help came after Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Wednesday that Washington's charge d'affairs in Caracas, James Story, had expressed "the willingness of his government to cooperate" in the investigation of the plot.

During the incident, an explosion occurred above Maduro's head as he was speaking then when a second explosion was heard, the troops could be seen scattering in panic.



