21:53, 12 August 2018 Sunday
Africa
17:33, 12 August 2018 Sunday

60 irregular migrants rescued off Libya coast
60 irregular migrants rescued off Libya coast

Libya represents a major transit point for African migrants seeking access to Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

Libyan naval forces of the UN-backed unity government have rescued 60 irregular migrants in the country’s northwestern coast.

According to a Sunday statement by the Navy, the migrants were aboard a rubber boat, whose engine broke down north of the town of Sorman.

The migrants, including 19 women and four children, were mostly from African countries, the statement said.

Ever since the collapse of the central authority in Libya in 2011, the country’s northwestern coast has become a hub for illegal migration to Italy and other countries in Europe.

Libya represents a major transit point for African migrants seeking access to Europe, especially Italy.



