Germany slams US tariffs decision against Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Germany’s economy minister criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on Turkey, local media reported Sunday.
"This trade war slows down and destroys economic growth and produces new uncertainties," Peter Altmaier said according to Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
"The past has shown that consumers are particularly affected by trade wars, as the products are becoming more expensive," Altmaier said.
His remarks come after Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.
“Turkey stands for security and reliability in Europe, we are working together well with Ankara in terms of migration,” he said.
Altmaier said that they now “have the opportunity to return to objectivity” as the elections in Turkey are over.
Regarding his planned visit on Oct. 25-26 to Turkey to boost bilateral economic ties, accompanied by a 80-member business delegation of leading companies, Altmaier said: “I represent the interests of more than 7,000 German companies operating in Turkey.”
He added: “We want Turkey to be a stable and democratic country, and good economic relations contribute to that.”
Political relations between Ankara and Berlin suffered several setbacks in the past two years, but both sides have taken steps towards the normalization of the ties.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to pay an official visit to Berlin next month.
