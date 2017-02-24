Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:53, 12 August 2018 Sunday
Europe
17:53, 12 August 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Germany slams US tariffs decision against Turkey
Germany slams US tariffs decision against Turkey

Turkey stands for security and reliability in Europe, says Economy Minister Peter Altmaier

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany’s economy minister criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on Turkey, local media reported Sunday.

"This trade war slows down and destroys economic growth and produces new uncertainties," Peter Altmaier said according to Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"The past has shown that consumers are particularly affected by trade wars, as the products are becoming more expensive," Altmaier said.

His remarks come after Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

“Turkey stands for security and reliability in Europe, we are working together well with Ankara in terms of migration,” he said.

Altmaier said that they now “have the opportunity to return to objectivity” as the elections in Turkey are over.

Regarding his planned visit on Oct. 25-26 to Turkey to boost bilateral economic ties, accompanied by a 80-member business delegation of leading companies, Altmaier said: “I represent the interests of more than 7,000 German companies operating in Turkey.”

He added: “We want Turkey to be a stable and democratic country, and good economic relations contribute to that.”

Political relations between Ankara and Berlin suffered several setbacks in the past two years, but both sides have taken steps towards the normalization of the ties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to pay an official visit to Berlin next month.



Related Turkey US Germany
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'
Maduro says would take FBI help over 'murder plot'

If US officials confirm "the offer for the FBI to investigate links in Florida with the assassination plan... I would agree for the FBI to come here," Maduro said at an event with top military leaders late on Saturday.
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

Move comes after US re-imposed first round of economic sanctions on Iran, targeting country’s banking sector
US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

Move comes few days after Pakistan, Russia signed agreement for military officers’ training
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs
Thousands pay farewell to 3 Palestinian martyrs

More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border
11 militants killed in Iran near Iraq border

No Iranian guards were killed in the clashes
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab
Gap creates stir with ad featuring hijab

Clothing retailer’s advertising campaign on YouTube receives more than 1 million hits
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired
US Police officer's offensive comment gets him fired

Officer Mike Moore tells group of African Americans 'you don’t belong in my city'
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators
Iraqi forces kill 5 'terrorist' infiltrators

‘Terrorists’ attempted to infiltrate Iraqi territory from Syria, Defense Ministry says  
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, adding to pressure on that nation's troubled economy amid a diplomatic row with Washington.
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada
Multiple fatalities in deadly shooting in Canada

Fredericton police in eastern Canada calls on public to stay in their homes with doors locked for safety
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation
Italy express concerns over Gaza escalation

Italian Foreign Ministry called on all parties to respect cease-fire
64 of Israelis dissatisfied with PM s Gaza policies
64% of Israelis ‘dissatisfied’ with PM’s Gaza policies

New poll suggests widespread discontent over PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to blockaded Gaza
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 terrorists in N.Iraq

Counter-terrorist air operation carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish General Staff
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections
Iraq announces final results of parliamentary elections

Results of manual recount compatible with electronic tally, says Iraqi electoral commission
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate
Charlottesville's mayor slams Trump over rising hate

President is 'bringing to light' hate in the country, says Nikuyah Walker
Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians
 Israeli airstrike injures 18 Palestinians

Warplane targets cultural center west of Gaza City, says health ministry

News

Russia 'willing' to lift visa for Turkish citizens
Russia 'willing' to lift visa for Turkish citizens

Turkish forces neutralize 'most wanted' PKK terrorist
Turkish forces neutralize 'most wanted' PKK terrorist

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

170 irregular migrants held in Turkey
170 irregular migrants held in Turkey

3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links

Turkey: US sanctions instigate economic war
Turkey US sanctions instigate economic war

Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions
Iraq stops trading with Iran in dollar due to sanctions

US suspends military training program for Pakistan
US suspends military training program for Pakistan

US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense
US tariff hike on Turkey fails to make economic sense

Iran: US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'
Iran US tariffs decision against Turkey 'shameful'

Iran's Zarif: 'There will be no meeting' with US
Iran's Zarif 'There will be no meeting' with US

Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug. 13
Additional steel tariffs on Turkey to begin Aug 13

German Ryanair pilots to join European strikes
German Ryanair pilots to join European strikes

German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade
German economy minister to visit Turkey to boost trade

Germany: Immigrant population reaches 23.6 pct in 2017
Germany Immigrant population reaches 23 6 pct in 2017

3 major German cities offer to take in more refugees
3 major German cities offer to take in more refugees

German minister steps back from anti-Erdogan tweet 
German minister steps back from anti-Erdogan tweet

Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany
Anti-Turkey terror groups active in Germany






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 