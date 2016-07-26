Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:23, 13 August 2018 Monday
Turkey
09:03, 13 August 2018 Monday

  • Share
No deposits will be seized says Turkish finance minister
No deposits will be seized says Turkish finance minister

Berat Albayrak says foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras    

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s treasury and finance minister early Monday vowed to fight “lies” that deposit money would be seized or that foreign currencies in bank accounts would be converted into Turkish liras, saying that no such steps will be taken.

"Deposit money will not be seized. Foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras. However, those lies will be fought off until the end in the judicial sphere," Berat Albayrak tweeted.

Albayrak said an action plan is coming into effect starting early Monday. 

"Our institutions will take the necessary steps to relax the markets," he said.

Albayrak said they prepared the plan together with banks for the real sector, the sector the most affected by recent currency fluctuations.

"We will take the necessary steps rapidly, together with our banks and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency," he added.

 

 

 


Related Turkish Economy Berat albayrak
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly 470M through auctions
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $470M through auctions

Treasury Undersecretariat holds 2 auctions for government bonds
Germany is Turkey's most important trading partner'
'Germany is Turkey's most important trading partner'

Trade volume between 2 countries is 37.7 billion euros, says spokeswoman of Germany’s Ministry for Economic Affairs
Turkish economy is solid strong President Erdogan
Turkish economy is solid, strong: President Erdogan

Despite economic 'siege' on Turkish economy, it boasts strong dynamics, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish minister hails Germany s stance on US sanctions
Turkish minister hails Germany’s stance on US sanctions

Politicians, who act in good faith, will strengthen Turkish people's confidence in bilateral ties, Berat Albayrak says
Turkish economic structure solid Presidential aide
Turkish economic structure solid: Presidential aide

'Nobody should trust speculative news and actions,' Ibrahim Kalin tweets  
Turkey urges US to be 'faithful' NATO ally
Turkey urges US to be 'faithful' NATO ally

Ankara open to diplomacy and consensus but will not accept any imposition, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Erdogan slams US for preferring terrorists as partner
Erdogan slams US for preferring terrorists as partner

President Erdogan calls recent US tariffs on Turkey 'economic war'
Turkish senior official warns of perception operation
Turkish senior official warns of perception operation

Fahrettin Altun says Turkish president, in his speech, did not mention seizure of deposit accounts
No deposits will be seized says Turkish finance minister
No deposits will be seized says Turkish finance minister

Berat Albayrak says foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras    
Meral Aksener reelected as IYI Party leader
Meral Aksener reelected as IYI Party leader

The only candidate for the post, Aksener received a total of 881 out of 888 votes
Turkish forces neutralize 'most wanted' PKK terrorist
Turkish forces neutralize 'most wanted' PKK terrorist

Ibrahim Coban, codenamed Atakan Mahir, in Turkish list of most wanted terrorists, was neutralized in eastern Turkey
Erdogan Kuwait s Emir talk bilateral ties over phone
Erdogan, Kuwait’s Emir talk bilateral ties over phone

2 leaders underline importance of further improving bilateral ties
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Security forces conduct operation in Hakkari's Cukurca district
170 irregular migrants held in Turkey
170 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in Hatay, Aydin and Edirne provinces
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links
3 Iraqis arrested over suspected ISIL links

Arrests made in Black Sea province of Samsun
Turkey US sanctions instigate economic war
Turkey: US sanctions instigate economic war

Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim condemns 'hostile' US attitude

News

Turkish economic structure solid: Presidential aide
Turkish economic structure solid Presidential aide

Turkish economy needs stable growth
Turkish economy needs stable growth

‘Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years’
Turkish economy set global example in past 16 years

Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1
Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1

Turkish economy grows 7.4 percent in 2017
Turkish economy grows 7 4 percent in 2017

Turkish economy 2017 growth projected at 7.3 pct
Turkish economy 2017 growth projected at 7 3 pct

Turkey unveils new economic prospective
Turkey unveils new economic prospective

'Turkey to see single-digit inflation by 2019'
Turkey to see single-digit inflation by 2019'

Turkish, US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event
Turkish US treasury chiefs to meet at G20 event

Turkey is safe harbor for investments: Energy Min.
Turkey is safe harbor for investments Energy Min

Turkish minister denies having any overseas account
Turkish minister denies having any overseas account

Turkey's next step: Large wind tender
Turkey's next step Large wind tender






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 