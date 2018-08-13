Turkish senior official warns of perception operation

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said early the same day in Trabzon it was responsibility of both the state and industrialists and merchants to keep the nation on its feet, otherwise they would have to implement plan B or plan C.
Altun said a perception operation is going on over those remarks of Erdogan.
"This perception operation is part of the economic war that our country is facing," Altun tweeted.
He added that the Turkish president did not mention seizure of deposit accounts anywhere in his speech in Trabzon.
Altun said Erdogan's words were a warning against the exit of foreign currency from Turkey.
He said as Erdogan did not give any detail about plan B or plan C, it is ''unacceptable'' to produce imaginary scenarios and try to disturb market actors.
"Turkey is facing an economic war. However, our economy is strong, we will win this war in unity of the nation with the state!" Altun added.
In his speech, Erdogan, referring to industrialists, said, ''Do not prefer to rush to banks and buy foreign currency. You would do the wrong thing if you resort to such options just to be on the safe side. You should know that it is both our and industrialists' and merchants' responsibility to keep this nation on its feet. Otherwise, we would have to implement plan B or plan C.''
Treasury Undersecretariat holds 2 auctions for government bonds
Trade volume between 2 countries is 37.7 billion euros, says spokeswoman of Germany’s Ministry for Economic Affairs
Despite economic 'siege' on Turkish economy, it boasts strong dynamics, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Politicians, who act in good faith, will strengthen Turkish people's confidence in bilateral ties, Berat Albayrak says
'Nobody should trust speculative news and actions,' Ibrahim Kalin tweets
Ankara open to diplomacy and consensus but will not accept any imposition, says Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
President Erdogan calls recent US tariffs on Turkey 'economic war'
Fahrettin Altun says Turkish president, in his speech, did not mention seizure of deposit accounts
Berat Albayrak says foreign currencies in bank accounts will not be converted into Turkish liras
The only candidate for the post, Aksener received a total of 881 out of 888 votes
Ibrahim Coban, codenamed Atakan Mahir, in Turkish list of most wanted terrorists, was neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 leaders underline importance of further improving bilateral ties
Security forces conduct operation in Hakkari's Cukurca district
Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim condemns 'hostile' US attitude