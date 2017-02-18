Worldbulletin News

18:23, 13 August 2018 Monday
09:19, 13 August 2018 Monday

Press agenda on August 13
Press agenda on August 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, August 13, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - 10th Ambassadors' Conference to start in Ankara.

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend lunch at presidential complex for participants of 10th Ambassadors Conference. Erdogan also to receive Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, who is also president of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim to receive Japanese, Jordanian, and Chinese ambassadors to Ankara at parliament.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to give speech at opening of 10th Ambassadors' Conference and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is attending conference.

ANKARA - Lajcak also to give speech at 10th Ambassadors' Conference.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Muslim Council of Britain expected to urge Prime Minister Theresa May to initiate full disciplinary inquiry over Boris Johnson's Islamophobic remarks.

 

RUSSIA

LENINGRAD OBLAST - Start of Russian-Serbian military exercises

 

YEMEN

SANAA - Following developments in Yemen's civil war.

 



